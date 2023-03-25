HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Georgetown bank robbery suspect was arrested Friday in Horry County, according to the Georgetown Police Department.
Corey A. Beach, 35, was arrested by the Horry County Police Department on a warrant issued by Georgetown police, according to the department.
Beach allegedly robbed the Anderson Brothers Bank on North Fraser Street on Feb. 10, according to police. He allegedly demanded money from a teller and left with an undisclosed amount of cash.
After his arrest by HCPD, Beach was booked into the Georgetown County Detention Center where he remained on a $100,000 bond as of Saturday afternoon, according to online booking records.
📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
* * *
Kevin Accettulla is the digital executive producer at News13. Kevin is from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He joined the News13 team in March 2020 after nearly two years at a sister station in Pennsylvania. Follow Kevin on Twitter and read more of his work here.