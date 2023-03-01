CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 23-year-old Georgetown man was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Monday after pleading guilty to heroin and gun charges, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Ta’Veon Lawrence pleaded guilty to first-offense trafficking heroin and unlawful carrying of a firearm. He could have been sentenced to up to 25 years in prison for the drug charge and up to a year for the gun charge, the solicitor’s office said.

Lawrence was one of two people arrested by Horry County police after a traffic stop that led to a brief pursuit in April 2021. He was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking heroin, trafficking cocaine, trafficking crack cocaine, possession of a weapon by a person unlawful, and failure to stop for blue lights, according to jail records.

According to police, a vehicle with two people inside fled when officers tried to stop their vehicle on April 29, 2021, for a traffic violation. That led to a brief chase that ended when Lawrence got out of the car and fled, HCPD said. He was arrested on May 12.