MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — An 18-year-old Georgia man died Monday at a local hospital, nearly two weeks after being pulled out of the ocean in Myrtle Beach, authorities said.
Daniel Rowe of Acworth, Georgia was pulled from the ocean near 12th Avenue S. on June 20, according to Deputy Horry County Coroner Michelle McSpadden. His death has been ruled an accidental drowning.
No additional information about the incident was immediately available.
Count on News13 for updates.
📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
* * *
Dennis Bright is a digital producer at News13. Dennis is a West Virginia native and graduate of Marshall University. He has won copyediting and journalism awards in Virginia and Ohio. Follow Dennis on Twitter and read more of his work here.