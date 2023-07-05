MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — An 18-year-old Georgia man died Monday at a local hospital, nearly two weeks after being pulled out of the ocean in Myrtle Beach, authorities said.

Daniel Rowe of Acworth, Georgia was pulled from the ocean near 12th Avenue S. on June 20, according to Deputy Horry County Coroner Michelle McSpadden. His death has been ruled an accidental drowning.

No additional information about the incident was immediately available.

Count on News13 for updates.