HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A GoFundMe page has been created to help the family of an Horry County teenager killed early Sunday morning by an alleged hit-and-run driver.

Austin Lee Barnard, 15, who attended St. James High School, was hit at about 5:45 a.m. Sunday in the 3000 block of Highway 17 Business near Stanley Drive in the Murrells Inlet area, authorities said.

Daniel Jay Leaser allegedly was driving the 2013 Ford Expedition involved in the incident, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. He was arrested on Sunday and charged with hit-and-run, duties of a driver involved in an accident with death. He remains in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on a $50,000 bond.

The GoFundMe page says Barnhard “brought so much joy and love to everyone around him, and his departure has left an indescribable void in the hearts of his family.”

“He had an “infectious laughter, boundless curiosity, and unwavering kindness,” the post said. “He was taken from us far too soon, leaving his family grappling with the unimaginable pain of laying their beloved child to rest.”

As of Thursday morning, donations totaled more than $3,600. The GoFundMe page said the money will go to help the family with funeral expenses and other financial needs.