HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Burning Ridge Golf Club will host a charity tournament next month to benefit Operation Christmas Child Shoebox Ministry and the IFOC Carolina Coastal Chaplains 39th Corps.

The deadline to register is Jan. 30, and the tournament is restricted to 144 golfers on 36 teams of four people.

The Feb. 17 event costs $90 per person and includes breakfast, lunch, a door prize raffle ticket and a mulligan. Check-in and breakfast begin at 8 a.m., with a 9 a.m. shotgun start to follow.

For more information or to register, click here.