HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Burning Ridge Golf Club will host a charity tournament next month to benefit Operation Christmas Child Shoebox Ministry and the IFOC Carolina Coastal Chaplains 39th Corps.
The deadline to register is Jan. 30, and the tournament is restricted to 144 golfers on 36 teams of four people.
The Feb. 17 event costs $90 per person and includes breakfast, lunch, a door prize raffle ticket and a mulligan. Check-in and breakfast begin at 8 a.m., with a 9 a.m. shotgun start to follow.
For more information or to register, click here.
* * *
Adam Benson joined the News13 digital team in January 2024. He is a veteran South Carolina reporter with previous stops at the Greenwood Index-Journal, Post & Courier and The Sun News in Myrtle Beach. Adam is a Boston native and University of Utah graduate. Follow Adam on X, formerly Twitter, at @AdamNewshound12. See more of his work here.