COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Gov. Henry McMaster will meet with emergency management leaders in Horry County and other coastal regions on Monday as the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season begins.

McMaster will participate in an annual ‘hurricane fly around’ exercise on Monday where he will visit emergency operation centers in Horry, Beaufort and Charleston counties to discuss preparations for the season.

McMaster will start the morning at the newly opened Randall S. Webster Emergency Operations and Communications Center in Conway. He’ll then travel to the Charleston County Emergency Operations Center in North Charleston. His last stop on the coastal tour will be at the Beaufort County Emergency Operations Center later in the afternoon.

South Carolina saw impacts from three storms during the 2022 season, including Tropical Storm Colin in early July, Hurricane Ian in late September and Tropical Storm Nicole in November.

The 2023 Atlantic hurricane season began Thursday and runs through November.