ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The town of Atlantic Beach has written a letter to South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster, asking that the South Carolina Election Commission take over the town’s Nov. 7 mayoral election.

The letter was written on Friday, and it was made with the consent and approval of both mayoral candidates, Josephine Isom and John David.

David says it’s “about time” the certification is in someone else’s hands. He says he first heard about the town’s letter from his attorney.

David says he’s pleased by the news and hopes this will certify the election results once and for all.

“We got a copy of the letter sent through our attorney and we’re very pleased and we’re excited about the governor ensuring that the votes are counted in Atlantic Beach,” he said.

The letter says the town has tried to address the unlawful actions concerning the November election multiple ways with one being in contact with law enforcement agencies. The town says they want to “move forward ethically, legally, and without reasonable doubt.”

“The democratic process for voters in Atlantic Beach was halted… their votes weren’t counted… everybody else in America’s votes were counted… so yes, it’s affecting us,” David said.

David says depending on the certification of votes, the mayoral seat along with the two vacant town council seats should be filled.

“At the end of the day, that’s all we wanted. We wanted the votes to be counted. When the election was halted back on November 9th or 10th, we were shocked and appalled because I’ve never experienced anything like that in America,” he said. “So, I’m very happy that hopefully the process is starting back up now.”

David says he doesn’t know how much longer the appeal progress will be for the results of the mayoral race but says after the special election in January of last year, that things could take time. He says he would prefer to work for the town instead of waiting around for court cases.

News13 has reached out to the town’s attorney multiples times. We’re still waiting to hear back.