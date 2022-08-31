SOCASTEE, S.C. (WBTW) – A Grand Strand used-car dealership is taking a “classic” approach to selling cars.

Bill Garofalo, owner of Competition Cars, said his inventory is down 40% and that since the price of cars has jumped because of inflation he now pays 40% more to buy a car.

“When you ride by, you see a lot of these classic cars,” Garofalo said. “That’s a whole different little business model I’ve found that has kind of filled the gap for me.”

Garofalo said new car dealerships’ car lots have been close to empty because of a nationwide shortage of automotive microchips and that that has had a direct effect on used-car dealerships.

“What that did was that created a huge increase in the price of used cars,” Garofalo said.

Typically, Competition Cars has about 50 cars on its lot, now. Now, Garofalo said the average is about 20.

Buyers are paying an additional $20 a month for the same car. Garofalo said if someone bought the same vehicle two years ago, they would have saved thousands of dollars.

In response, he said people have been buying cars and flipping them to compensate for the amount they paid for the car plus more.

“I didn’t think it would last this long,” Garofalo said. It’s still going on. I think we’re seeing a little bit of a downturn.”

Garofalo said people in the car industry are overwhelmed by inflation and are hopeful that prices will soon begin to go down.