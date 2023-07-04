MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Fourth of July fireworks celebrations and fireworks go hand in hand, and while there are several professional displays planned Tuesday along the Grand Strand, many people enjoy shooting off their own.

For Phantom Fireworks in Myrtle Beach, that means it’s a busy time of year.

“Oh, it’s a big impact here,” General Manager Michelle Turner said. “Most of our income comes during, of course, during, around the 4th of July,” she said.

While many fireworks stores are seasonal, that’s not the case at Phantom Fireworks, where the shelves are filled with hundreds of different kinds of fireworks and sparklers.

“We actually are open year-round,” Turner said. “However, once that season comes on, we have to start hiring constantly. We have baggers, we have registration people, we have stockers.”

While personal fireworks are great for business and a lot of fun, they can also be dangerous. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said there were more than 2,600 fireworks-related injuries in 2021, with roughly 74% of those happening around July 4th.

The American Red Cross says the safest way to enjoy fireworks is to attend a public display put on by professionals. However, for those who want to set off their own, officials say it’s important to always follow the instructions on the packaging and never allow small children to handle fireworks.

“Make sure that you’re keeping little ones away from fireworks,” McMahon said. “We never wanna give fireworks to small children. Of course, we never wanna throw or point fireworks at pets, people, buildings, vehicles, any of those things to keep everybody safe.”

You should keep a supply of water close by as a precaution when lighting fireworks.

“Fireworks can be very dangerous, especially for amateurs that are not familiar with fireworks like myself,” said Mandy McMahon, regional communications director for the American Red Cross of South Carolina. “Only light one firework at a time, and make sure that you’re storing them in a cool, dry place so that they don’t ignite in hot weather.”