HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Reports of storm damage are coming in from across the Grand Strand in the aftermath of Sunday afternoon’s storm.

The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado briefly touched down in the Socastee and Forestbrook area shortly before a tornado warning was issued at 1:25 p.m. So far, the heaviest damage is being reported along Socastee Boulevard and Palmetto Pointe. Several roads across the are blocked and many trees have been knocked down.

Many street lights across the region are not working, and, as of about 3 p.m., more than 25,000 Santee Cooper and Horry Electric Cooperative customers were without power.

High water and flooding have also been a concern from Pawelys Island north along the Grand Strand. Countless retention ponds are at or near capacity because of the large amount of rain produced by the storm.

A flash flood warning remains in effect for southern and western parts of Horry County until 5:15 p.m., including Murrells Inlet, Garden City and Surfside Beach, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington, North Carolina.