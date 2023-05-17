HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A new bill signed by Gov. Henry McMaster will make it easier for hospitals to get new equipment and technology — something leaders at Grand Strand Health said will impact the quality of patient care across the region.

The Certificate of Need Repeal Bill will eliminate the threshold for buying new equipment.

“If we want to buy a new MRI, we can do that under the new bill, but under the previous bill we could not do that,” said Mark Sims, CEO of Grand Strand Health.

Sims said getting new equipment was a cumbersome process under the old Certificate of Need bill. It took a minimum of three to six months.

“With the new bill that was signed [Tuesday], we can buy a robot and operationalize that as quickly as we would like to be able to do,” Sims said.

In a statement to News13, Conway Medical Center said “The phasing out of CON requirements in South Carolina is a major change for the healthcare community across the state.”

As the quicker and easier process for getting new equipment and expanding projects on existing campuses could impact health care accessibility.

“We just purchased — we’re opening two new cath labs, cardiac catheterization labs, so if you need to have a stint inserted or a life-saving procedure to have a blockage opened, we’re adding two new cath labs and under the new law, we won’t have to go get a certificate of need for that,” Sims said.

But while some changes are effective immediately, health care providers will still need to follow Certificate of Need regulations before adding inpatient beds and building a new hospital, which Sims said is the thing Grand Strand Health has the most need for.

“We can’t build a new hospital right now without going through the CON process,” Sims said. “And we can’t add beds and again, for us, being the area’s only Level 1 trauma center, we’re a safety net for the community. We have to be able to add new beds, and in this case with Level 1 trauma, those could be life-saving beds.”

The Certificate of Need program won’t be fully repealed until January 2027. Until then, local hospitals will still need to follow the old process.