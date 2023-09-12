HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Grand Strand Humane Society was presented with a $7,000 check by the North Carolina Moose Association during their annual convention.

The Moose Association is an international organization that is dedicated to caring for people, bringing communities together and raising money to help make a difference.

The association held its annual convention over the weekend at the Landmark Resort. The Grand Strand Humane Society has attended the event for the past several years.

The humane society is always in need of donations, from monetary donations, to food and supplies, and even volunteers.

Jessica Wnuk, the executive director of the humane society, said the money will help them tremendously during a time when they need it most.

“We have been doing this event with the NC Moose Association twice a year for several years now,” Wnuk said. “It is always such a good time and these folks are so unbelievably generous to GSHS. This is the time of year where fundraising is most critical, so it could not have come at a more crucial time for us.”

To donate to the Grand Strand Humane Society, click here.