HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Grand Strand Humane Society is offering free adoptions between Tuesday and Sunday.

Executive Director Jessica Wnuk said summertime is when the shelters are at their fullest and that the goal is to relocate 200 animals. Currently, the shelter has more than 100 dogs and puppies and more than 250 cats and kittens.

The dog shelter is located at 3421 Mr. Joe White Ave., while the cats and kittens are at a temporary shelter located off Highway 501 at the Tanger Outlets across from Carolina Pottery in Conway.

Wnuk said part of the dog shelter is outdoors, so getting them adopted or fostered as soon as possible is important.

“With people visiting our area, cruelty cases, dogs locked in hot cars, all of [those] things add to our numbers of animals coming in,” Wnuk said.

The humane society will also host a walk-in, free adoption from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

For more information on their adoption events, click here. To visit the Grand Strand Humane Society’s Facebook, click here.