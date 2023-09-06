HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — After two years of operating in three different locations, the Grand Strand Humane Society still doesn’t have a new facility.

News13 last reported in June when the humane society withdrew their application for a new facility along River Oaks Drive.

“We have looked elsewhere. We are no longer looking at that property on River Oaks,” said Jessica Wnuk, the executive director of the Grand Strand Humane Society. “We’re looking at some other property that would meet our needs.”

Wnuk said they were only asking for three acres out of 100 of that piece of property. She said they spent thousands of dollars planning the new facility, but has to start over.

“We’re obviously disappointed,” she said. “We spent a lot of time and effort on that property and really did feel like it was the perfect place for us to be forever.”

But one Horry County councilman said he and other people he represents had other plans for the new facility.

“I had a lot of constituents who I represent in those communities that were upset and concerned about the location of the humane society in between two residential communities,” Dennis DiSabato said. “Which is why I had let them know that I wasn’t in support of that rezoning application in which ultimately I think led to them withdrawing their application.”

DiSabato said moving forward, their new facility should be located in an area zoned primarily for commercial use, or in a more rural area.

As of Wednesday, no new locations have been confirmed.

Wnuk said between the facilities and the foster care, they have almost 400 animals. She said she encourages people to come and adopt or become fosters.

“Roxy is our longest resident. She’s been with us for several years and we’re so excited to say that she does have a pending adoption,” she said. “So, fingers-crossed she’ll be going home within the next week or so. But we do have some many more that have been with us for over a year. Some of them over two years, and they’re amazing animals, they just need someone to give them a little bit of time and patience.”

Wnuk said they’re proud they haven’t had to close their intake, but added that they are running out of room.

The Grand Strand Humane Society’s “Raise the Ruff” fundraiser is Sept. 22 at the Grande Dunes Members Club.