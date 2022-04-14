HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Grand Strand Medical Center has zero COVID-19 cases for the first time in 761 days, according to a news release.

“The perseverance and tireless efforts of the hospital team members has led to this achievement,” Director of Public Relations and Communications Caroline Preusser said in a news release. “Grand Strand Medical Center knows the pandemic isn’t over but is celebrating this day together to recognize the great strides made by our community to get to this point.”

“It has been a long two years waiting for this day to come as our teams adapted to working through a pandemic,” Director of Infection Prevention at Grand Strand Medical Center Mary Scott said in a statement. “Today is a great day!”

The hospital encouraged community members to continue being safe and diligent about their care.