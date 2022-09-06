MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Grand Strand had some of the nation’s lowest gas prices over the Labor Day weekend.

Data from AAA showed the average price for a gallon of regular gas in Myrtle Beach was $3.37 on Labor Day, down from $3.61 a month ago. Last week was also the 11th straight week of declining prices, according to GasBuddy.

Patrick DeHaan, the head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, predicted that gas prices will plateau and then continue to slowly decline.

“This labor day weekend has definitely been busier,” said Jennifer Kerley, the manager of a Circle K on Highway 501 near Tanger Outlets. “We do have higher sales this year than last year,”

Kerley said the good weather had an impact on people visiting Myrtle Beach.

“We had really good weather this year,” Kerley said. “It’s not as hot. It doesn’t seem as hot as last year, and I think more people are out. The gas is a little low, lower than the summer, so they’re out spending money. It was a refresher. We had rain a lot and thunderstorms, and all of a sudden we have a Labor Day weekend that is really nice. It was really nice for this weekend,” said Kerley.

Out-of-state visitors said the prices were lower than in other states.

“Oh my God, gas has dropped drastically here, than in Clinton,” said Temekia Whitted, who was visiting from Clinton, North Carolina. “Clinton gas is super high. Gas in Clinton is a dollar more than down here. Every time we come down here, even before the gas prices went up in Clinton, every time we come here, the gas prices are always low.”