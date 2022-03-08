NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The 2022 tourist season is off to a fast start across the Grand Strand and a big spike is expected, officials said.

Data from the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce shows that a majority of vacation rental spaces in Horry County are booked for the next 60 days. That’s 9.3% higher than this time last year, officials said.

The data came from a survey of 3,000 vacation rentals throughout the county.

“We are topping 90% occupancy, and with it being so early in the year we’re expecting it to be a banner year across our homes and condos,” Amanda Tedesco, the owner of Carolina Palm Vacations, said.

Demand for rentals is rising, and Tedesco said people should take advantage if they want to make their homes through vacation-rental programs.

“Now’s the perfect opportunity to take advantage of the growing demand in the market,” she said.

The chamber’s online lodging data is updated weekly on Fridays.