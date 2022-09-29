HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – People living in lower-income communities in Horry County and the Grand Strand are often disproportionately affected by natural disasters, a Coastal Carolina University professor says.

It’s something that has led to concerns as the potential for flooding is high as what is now Tropical Storm Isan Hurricane Ian moves through the area this weekend because a lack of resources and finances can force people to reside in unsafe living conditions.

“They can be susceptible to heat, cold, lack of electricity, mold in the home,” said Stephanie Southworth, an assistant sociology professor at Coastal Carolina University. “The biggest thing is this emotional and psychological distress. Even people that have been able to get their homes put back together, they are afraid that they are going to have to do it again. If everything in your home gets flooded once, it can be a tragedy if it is a continual thing. That can really impact people.”

There are certain communities in Socastee that have been affected by heavy rain storms repeatedly, Southworth said.

“Rosewood, in particular,” she said. “The Rosewood community has. There are people who have flooded eight times in the past nine years. There has been some mitigation done. Some people have gotten buyouts to move out, but there are still people left in there that every time it rains, they’re afraid they’re going to be flooded.”

Some people have developed PTSD after enduring devastating storms.

One problem, experts say, is that many low-income communities are located in flood zones. The county is building on swamps, and there needs to be more responsible development, Southworth said.

“If you just keep building there’s nowhere for the water to go,” she said. “I know people want it to grow, grow, grow, and we want people to come here, but we don’t have the infrastructure to support it.”