HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A homicide investigation is underway after the death of a 21-year-old Green Sea man, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office.

Demarques Rascoe-McCallum died Wednesday at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center after an incident that happened just before midnight at the SunHouse gas station in the 7400 block of Highway 905 in Longs, Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy said.

According to an Horry County police report obtained by News13, officers went to the area at about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday to investigate a shooting call. They met with a victim, who said that they had been on Old Wilson Road with two other people when someone started shooting at the car they were in.

The redacted report does not mention any injuries as a result of the shooting.

An autopsy will be conducted later in the week, Bellamy said.

No additional information was immediately available.

