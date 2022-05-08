MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) –Expansion is the latest buzzword as the Grand Strand’s restaurant industry continues to grow.

One of the newest restaurants in Myrtle Beach — The Manta Steak and Seafood Sushi Bar — has been thriving since opening, according to Chris Smith, its general manager.

“We’ve actually seen growth from all over the beach, especially from the Grand Strand,” he said.

With that in mind, the owner is hoping to expand the business.

“I want to make a sushi spot on the beach,” Matthew Tang said. “I hope so.”

The owners of another newer restaurant, Dagwoods Deli located at Mr. Joe White Avenue and Chester Street in Myrtle Beach, also expanded recently, opening Dagwoods Deli Sports Bar and Grill at Barefoot Landing in North Myrtle Beach and Surfside Beach.

The expansion is a direct result of the restaurant’s loyal following, according to the manger of the Surfside Beach location.

“We’re trying to keep loyal to our guests,” William Deas said. “Family members, relatives that live up north are driving down here so we decided to pick that location. It’s a great location.” William Deas said.

There are at least two other new attractions expected to come to Myrtle Beach in the summer of 2022, The Black Drum Brewery and The Hangout at Broadway at the Beach.