ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A festival full of culture and tradition is getting ready to take over in Atlantic Beach.

The area of 30th Avenue and Seaview Street will be bustling with celebrations this weekend as the Gullah Geechee Culture and Nature Festival returns to the town after 30 years. It will be a weekend filled with speakers, singers, dancers, a parade on Saturday and lots of opportunities to learn more about the Gullah Geechee culture.

Patricia Mallett, a retired Horry County teacher who serves as the festival coordinator, said she expects a big crowd in town for the festivities, which run Friday through Sunday.

“Many people bought places there, so you’ve got a whole new group of people coming here, and I just think it’s a rebirth, and we are coming back to life again,” Mallett said.

The Gullah Geechee people are descendants of Africans who were enslaved on the plantations of the lower Atlantic coast. Their language, Gullah Geechee, is a combination of English, French and Dutch.

Mallett said the town is looking forward to celebrating the heritage and traditions that have been around for nearly a century.

“When the blacks came to America, most of us were slaves,” Mallett said. “We didn’t know their language, we didn’t know the American language, but we were not allowed to read or write, So they had to figure out a way to communicate.

Mallett has an assortment of photos that depict what she calls a ‘heyday” in Atlantic Beach as far back as the 1930s.

“We had restaurants and motels and, they had [what] I call a little fairground because you had a circus, you had the Ferris wheel, you had a merry-go-round,” she said. “You had everything for the fairground.”

Mallett said it was a “happy time.”

“So this is what I like so much about [it],” she said. “It’s not so sad depression because there was a lot of ugly things about that time, but here people came to enjoy themselves.”

Mallett said it’s an overwhelming feeling to have the festival back in Atlantic Beach. It’s the perfect time for the community to come out and learn about the Gullah Geechee culture.

“I just encourage everyone to come and just feel the energy,” she said.