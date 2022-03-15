CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police confiscated a large amount of guns, drugs and cash during a series of arrests resulting from a “proactive enforcement campaign” that began in mid-2021, the department said.

Police identified six men who are facing a variety of gun and drug charges in connection with the investigation during which authorities seized a total of 20 firearms, 235 grams of fentanyl, 70 grams of heroin, 52 grams of cocaine, 16 grams of methamphetamine, 12 grams of crack cocaine, 1.8 grams of mushrooms and $11,000.

“Dozens of illegally possessed weapons and drugs are off of the streets and the individuals responsible are facing criminal char­ge,” HCPD said late Tuesday afternoon in a news release. ” These actions come as a result of an ongoing proactive enforcement campaign designed to address a noted criminal activity pattern in western Horry County.”

HCPD said its Narcotics and Street Crime units began “concentrating on a pattern of criminal activity” in mid-2021. The investigation included drug sales, drive-by shootings and weapons violations in and around the Loris, Longs and Flag Patch communities.

“HCPD worked with surrounding agencies to gather as much intelligence as possible to identify all actors involved and their known associates, and strategically remove those responsible for over 40 drive-by shootings in the Loris/Longs communities to date in retaliation for a 2021 homicide,” the release said.

Following is a list of cases provided by HCPD:

Date: 6/23/2021

Type: Search Warrant/Fugitive from Justice

Location: 6000 block of Highway 66, Loris, S.C.

While assisting the U.S. Marshals Task Force in locating an attempted murder suspect

known to frequent the area, officers located numerous long guns, handguns, narcotics, and

packaging material.

A search warrant was conducted on the property and 15 firearms, including long guns

and handguns, were seized. In addition, a plethora of ammunition, ballistic vest, suspected

pressed fentanyl pills (233 grams), suspected crack cocaine (5 grams), suspected cocaine (4

grams), and suspected methamphetamine (9 grams) were collected. Also seized were a number

of cellphones and over $6,000 in U.S. Currency.

A total of five people were arrested during the incident and 17 warrants were obtained.

Date: 1/18/2022

Type: Traffic Stop/Narcotics violation

Location: Highway 701, Loris, S.C.

The Horry County Narcotics and Street Crimes Units were in the Loris section of Horry

County conducting proactive patrol in response to the recent drive-by shootings, at which time

they observed a white sedan driven by Windoff “Dolph” Douglas.

A traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle and, after a probable cause search, Douglas

was taken into custody for a narcotics violation. Also seized from the vehicle were numerous

calibers of bullets, magazines, and parts of a dismantled shotgun. Douglas, who was already out

on bond for attempted murder, murder, and possession of a weapon during violent crime, was

then denied bond. He remains at J. R. Long Detention Center as of this time.

Windoff Tykeim Wanya Douglas, aka “Dolph”, 21

Violation of a beginner’s permit

Possession of cocaine, 1st offense

Date: 1/28/2022

Type: Narcotics Search Warrant

Location: 1500 block of Kingcrest Drive, Loris, S.C.

On Jan. 28, 2022, HCPD Narcotics Unit conducted an investigation into the illegal sale of

narcotics by Tabais “Byoo” Goodman. With the use of HCPD Special Operations and Street

Crimes Units, a search warrant was conducted on the residence.

Goodman attempted to flee to a nearby yard, but he was swiftly taken into custody. At

that time, he was found to be in possession of a handgun and a quantity of narcotics. Also

arrested during this incident was Robert “Beans” Geathers, who was in possession of narcotics.

Two vehicles were towed from the residence and supplemental narcotics were found

inside after executing a secondary search warrant on the vehicles.

Tabais Letrey Goodman –aka “Byoo”, 33

Possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, 3rd or subsequent

Trafficking cocaine, 3rd or subsequent offense

Trafficking heroin, 2nd offense

Possession of a weapon during a violent crime

Robert Geathers – aka “Beanz”, 40

Possession of cocaine, 3rd or subsequent offense

Date: 02/08/2022

Type: Narcotics/Firearms Violations

Location: Bennett Loop, Loris, S.C. 29569

HCPD Narcotics and Street Crimes Units were on Bennett Loop in the Loris section of

Horry County when they saw a red vehicle illegally parked with the right side tires in the

roadway and facing the opposite way of travel. Officers attempted to make contact with the

three individuals in the vehicle; however, when blue lights were activated as officers approached

the vehicle, all three of the suspects exited the suspect vehicle and ran into the woods.

Officers cleared the vehicle and pursued the suspects on foot. While officers cleared the

vehicle to ensure there were no other suspects in the vehicle, officers observed narcotics and

guns in plain view. Once the suspects went into the woods, officers backed out and began

preparing for a K9 track to locate the suspects. A short time later K9 Gass located the suspects

and they were taken into custody without incident.

Both remain in custody at J. Reuben Long Detention Center

Tabais Letrey Goodman- aka “Byoo”, 33

Trafficking cocaine, more than 28 grams, 3rd or subsequent offense

Trafficking heroin, more than 14 grams, 3rd or subsequent offense

Possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, 3rd or subsequent offense

Possession of a stolen handgun

Possession of a weapon during a violent crime

Possession by certain persons unlawful

Possession of Schedule I-V narcotics

Unlawful carrying of a pistol

Demetrice Trayvon Campbell, 27

Trafficking cocaine, more than 10 grams, 2nd Offense

Unlawful carrying of a pistol

Possession of a weapon during a violent crime

Possession of a weapon by a violent felon

Drugs seized:

Drugs seized: Cocaine – 31.6 grams

Heroin – 18.8 grams

Mushrooms – 1.8 grams

Meth – 2.8 grams

Guns seized:

Guns seized: Glock 43 9mm (reported stolen) – located on the cup holders in front of vehicle

FN 509 – located under Campbell when taken into custody

Money seized:

Money seized: $1,321

Date: 02/10/2022

Type: Failure to Stop for Blue Lights/Narcotics/Firearms Violations

Location: Walnut Street & Butler Street, Loris, S.C. 29569

HCPD Narcotics and Street Crimes Units observed the driver of the suspect vehicle and

confirmed that his driver’s license was suspended. Officers activated blue lights in an attempt to

conduct a traffic stop at Walnut Street and Butler Street in the Loris area of Horry County.

The suspect vehicle refused to stop for blue lights and a vehicle pursuit ensued. The

suspect turned left onto Highway 9 Business from Walnut Street towards, followed by a left onto

Log Cabin Road from Highway 9 Business. The pursuit continued for a short distance on Log

Cabin Road. Once at Highway 9 Bypass and Log Cabin Road, the suspect attempted to go over

the raised median and was unsuccessful—the driver disabled his own vehicle.

Two occupants ran from the scene, but they were ultimately taken into custody without

incident a short time later by assisting officers.

Daiquan Tyleeke Bellamy- aka “Bill”, 21

Driving under suspension

Reckless driving

Failure to stop for blue lights

Unlawful carrying of a pistol

Possession with intent to distribute heroin

Possession with intent to distribute cocaine base

Possession with intent to distribute cocaine

Resisting arrest

Possession of Schedule I-V narcotics

Introducing contraband into a correctional facility

Antione Dyleek Johnson- aka “Twon”, 20