HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Habitat for Humanity of Horry County hosted the 17th Annual Kelsey McGhee Memorial Golf Tournament on Wednesday.

140 people teed off Wednesday morning at TCP of Myrtle Beach not only to support Horry County families in need of safe, decent and affordable housing, but also in memory of a local volunteer Kelsey McGhee, who died in 2020.

Every dollar raised during the tournament and silent auction will go directly towards building homes in partnership with local families.

One couple, who is part of Habitat for Humanity’s Homebuyer Program since last December, recently broke ground on their home.

“I was excited,” Teresa Nelson said. “I mean, when they told us they’re getting ready to do the breaking the ground, it was just, it was just a total — oh my God. It was a happy, happy feeling for me.”

“Yeah, this is a wonderful thing to do in order for us to get us a house,” Ricky Nelson said.

Each year, the tournament attracts participants and businesses from all throughout Horry County.

“We’ve played a few times and we love it,” said Kenn Francis, a participant. “It’s for a great cause. So, that’s really the main goal, right? Be supportive in the community.”

Events like Wednesday’s tournament make the Nelson’s dream of home ownership a reality.

“It’s exciting for us,” Teresa Nelson said. “And I’m glad to be out here as a homeowner to try to support whatever we need to do in order to get us a home.”

Meagan Michal, the executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Horry County, said she looks forward to playing in the tournament each year.

“It’s been a beautiful day here at TPC Myrtle Beach,” Michal said. “We are a full course with players on every hole. So, we’re really grateful to be out here in this beautiful weather and be supporting a good cause.”

2023 is the fourth year the tournament has been named in memory of Kelsey McGhee, who made a significant impact on the community and organization before she died in a car crash.

“This tournament is, it’s such an honor to be part of each year,” said Cindy McGhee, Kelsey’s mother. “It’s a great way to keep our daughter’s memory alive and her legacy. And I’m just really thankful that Habitat for Humanity chose us to let us be part of this.”

Event organizers said the tournament is historically Habitat for Humanity of Horry County’s largest fundraiser for the year.

They expect more than $50,000 to be raised from both the tournament and silent auction.