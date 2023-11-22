HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Habitat for Humanity of Horry County had its annual black Wednesday sale.

This is their largest sale of the year and before doors opened Wednesday morning, at 9 a.m., the line was wrapped around the building.

Habitat officials said people started lining up as early as 7:30 a.m. all eager to get those items they have been scoping out all week long. Once those doors opened, buyers were quick to flag down a staff member so they could get that green sold sticker.

“I still have to go into the back rooms,” Darlene Taylor, a shopper said. “I haven’t made it that far yet but I’m finding some beautiful stuff, matter of fact I am buying this today.”

Within the first five minutes, there were at least 100 people that walked through the front doors and hundreds more throughout the day.

All products sold during the annual black Wednesday sale were donated from community members.

Meagan Michal, the executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Horry County said people bring nice things.

“They come and bring their really nice furniture or lamps or housewares,” Michal said. “Anything from you can find. Nice china and table settings you can find appliances and rugs, cabinet cabinets, any kind of building supply or furniture and all of that is brought by our local community to support the mission and its really good quality product.”

All purchases go directly towards helping local families in need of affordable housing.

“And really every single product that moves from the building out back into the community is a is a product that’s kept out of the landfill or kept out of the trash,” Michal said. “We’re reusing and recycling these products and giving them new life in another home.”

Everything was 50% off.

“We typically clear the floor and so where you’ll see a packed room this morning,” Michal said. “By the end of the day, it’ll be pretty sparse, and we love that.”

To get the discount, buyers had to take the items with them and despite the less-than-ideal weather to move those larger items, many people came prepared whether it was renting a U-Haul, hitching a trailer to the back of their car, or even just letting their trunk hang open as the rain came down because as many of them said, “How can you beat 50% off?’