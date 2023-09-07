HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Applications for Habitat for Humanity of Horry County’s homebuyer program are due later this month.

Since 1990, Habitat for Humanity of Horry County has partnered with more than 170 families to help them achieve their goal of homeownership through their homebuyer program.

Applications for the homebuyer program are open and are accepted through Sept. 29 at noon.

To qualify, applicants must have lived in Horry County for at least a year, show a need for affordable housing and fall within the noted income requirements.

Meagan Michal, the executive director at Habitat for Humanity of Horry County said an applicant’s willingness to partner with them is the most important thing they look for when selecting applicants.

“We are true believers, and that we give a hand up and not a handout,” Michal said. “Everything that’s in our program is designed for partnership. And so when a homebuyer comes into this program, they understand you are a partner in this effort.

Five applicants will be chosen.

The program serves a wide range of people who make a household income of 35-80% of the area median income.

Michal encourages everyone who is looking to buy a home to check out the program.

“The program is made for people who have the desire to work hard and deserve access to homeownership,” she said. “It’s a great program. There’s nothing like this in the county. So we are just so excited to be able to continue doing this work.”

It’s an 18-24 month program where families attend monthly financial classes, perform a minimum of 300 hours of sweat equity, pay closing costs as well as pay down their current debt and agree not to take on any additional debt.

While only five applicants are accepted this round, Michal said they’re working tirelessly to expand the number of people they can accept so in the future they can empower a better quality of life for more of those in need.