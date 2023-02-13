HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One of the Myrtle Beach area’s most recognized family-owned stores is undergoing a “major renovation.”

Hamricks Inc. said Monday it is making numerous upgrades to its store in the South Strand Commons Shopping Center along the Highway 17 Bypass south of Myrtle Beach.

In a news release, the company said the store will get new flooring and new fixtures in the Home and Garden department. In addition, the store’s aisles are being widened to improve accessibility.

“Hamrick’s is and will continue to invest in our properties,” Chief Operating Officer Jake Hamrick said. “Our South Strand location is a wonderful example of our desire to reinvest in the Myrtle Beach market and provide our loyal customers with an enhanced shopping experience. Myrtle Beach is one of our flagship locations and these improvements will elevate the store.”

The company is planning to “introduce” the new store on Feb. 20 with in-store raffles and other promotions.

Hamrick’s, which was founded more than 70 years ago and is based in Gaffney, South Carolina, currently operates more than 20 stores across the Southeast.