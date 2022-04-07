HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A slight risk of severe weather has prompted News13 meteorologists to declare Thursday a Weather Alert Day.

The alert has been issued for Horry County, along with parts of Dillon, Marion and Robeson counties.

The National Weather Service in Wilmington has placed part of the Darlington and Florence areas in a flood warning. Georgetown and north into Robeson and Scotland counties were under a hazardous weather outlook, as of 11:45 a.m. Thursday. Marion and Dillon counties were also under a hazardous weather outlook.

Thursday night has a 30% chance of thunderstorms in Myrtle Beach, according to the National Weather Service. Friday is expected to be sunny, with a high of 69 degrees.

