HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – One person was injured on the Intracoastal Waterway in the area of Mink Island in North Myrtle Beach, according to Horry County Fire Rescue’s Facebook.

Dispatchers responded to the scene at about 12:46 p.m. and the Horry County Fire Rescue boat responded with a paramedic riding and took the patient to shore.

The injured patient was transported to the hospital.