HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – A two-vehicle crash has lanes of traffic blocked in the area of Postal Way near Oakheart Road, according to a Facebook post by Horry County Fire Rescue.

Crews were dispatched to the scene at about 5:50 p.m. and no one is being transported to the hospital, according to the post.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating, and travelers are asked to avoid the area for delays and the safety of those on scene.