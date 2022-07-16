HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was taken to the hospital Saturday morning after a boat was apparently struck by lightning, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCFR crews responded at 8:59 a.m. to a “watercraft in distress call” in the area of the North Jetty in North Myrtle Beach.

The North Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad also responded to the incident along with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources. The U.S. Coast Guard was also notified, HCFR said.

No other information was immediately available.

Count on News13 for updates.