HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Travelers are asked to avoid the area of Old Reaves Ferry Road and Oakmont Lane near Conway, as lanes of traffic are blocked due to a car that crashed into a utility pole, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCFR said the car that hit the utility pole at about 3:26 Wednesday afternoon and overturned. No one was transported to the hospital.

South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating along with assistance from the Horry County Police Department, HCFS said.

Utility crews are working to replace the damaged pole and travelers are asked to avoid the area to prevent delays and for the safety of those on scene.