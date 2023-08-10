HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – Drivers are asked to avoid the area of North Highway 701 and Paradise Estates Drive near Conway because of a crash with critical injuries, Horry County Fire Rescue said.
One vehicle overturned in the crash, which happened at about 10:55 a.m., HCFR said.
The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating the crash. Horry County police and the Horry County sheriff’s office are assisting at the scene.
Taylor Ford is a digital journalist for News13. She joined the News13 team in January 2023. Taylor is a Florence native and covers the Pee Dee out of News13’s Florence Bureau. Read more of Taylor’s work here.