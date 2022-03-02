HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews contained a fire Wednesday afternoon in the Galivants Ferry that covered nearly three acres, saving several chickens in the process, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCFR responded about 1:01 p.m. to the fire in the area of the 5000 block of Highway 712.

The fire destroyed one vehicle and threatened several structures before it was brought under control. None of the structures was damaged, and no none was hurt, HCFR said.

Smoke may linger in the area, HCFR said. No additional information about the fire was immediately available.