SOCASTEE, S.C. (WBTW) — A pedestrian died after being hit by a car Saturday night on Socastee Boulevard, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The crash happened at about 8:20 p.m. near Weeks Drive, HCFR said.
Troopers said the person was killed after being hit by a car while crossing the road. The name of the person killed hasn’t been released.
The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating. The Horry County Police Department is assisting.
