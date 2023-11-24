HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A gas leak that happened early Friday morning caused two businesses to temporarily close.

According to Horry County Fire Rescue, the gas leaked happened at about 5:47 a.m. in the area of Kings Road.

News13 photo: Adriana Cotero

HCFR said the leak was secured and is being mitigated while the structure is being ventilated. There were no reported injuries.

