HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Fire Rescue is now hiring for two brand new harm reduction specialist positions.

The harm reduction specialist will take a proactive measure to lower rates of overdoses by working with patients on the issues they are facing that might have led them to overdosing in the past.

“We’re trying to slow down the police having to put somebody in jail, the solicitor having to prosecute and then them having to go to the detention center,” said Joseph Tanner, an HCFR chief. “This is kind of the first preemption we’re trying to make happen. We believe we can make a difference.”

The two new harm reduction specialist positions are in response to the opioid epidemic and the rates of overdoses and crimes that come with it.

Ben Lawson, Horry County’s assistant chief of EMS operations, said that Horry County has the highest rate of opioid deaths in South Carolina.

“So, if we can decrease the time that folks are overdosing or repeat overdosing, hopefully we can decrease the amount of arrests that are being made,” he said.

HCFR administers Narcan to reverse the effects of an overdose, but each dose costs them nearly $24.

As of Saturday, HCFR had 696 Narcan administrations and 485 patients who could receive Narcan, compared to the first half of 2022 which saw 649 administrations and 468 patients.

Officials said the numbers not being equal means they sometimes had to administer Narcan to the same patient multiple times in one day.

“There’s that gap that they have in their life, whether it be a mental health issue, whether it be homelessness, and what we want to do is bridge that gap,” Lawson said. “Obviously, every time that we respond, it takes a unit out of service and we are a very busy system. However, those lives do matter.”

The deadline to apply for those positions is July 11, and HCFR expects the specialists to begin working by September.