HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched to a reported commercial structure fire alarm on the 3000 block of Holmestown Road.

Firefighters arrived on the scene at about 2:49 a.m. and upon arrival firefighters said they saw smoke showing and the call was upgraded to a working commercial structure fire assignment.

The fire is under control and no injuries were reported. The Murrels Inlet-Garden City Fire District and the Myrtle Beach Fire Department assisted on the call.

Horry County Fire Rescue said the cause of the fire is under investigation.