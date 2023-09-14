HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW)– Horry County Fire Rescue rescued two kittens that were in the engine compartment of a vehicle.

Horry County Fire Rescue made the announcement on their Facebook page and said they were dispatched to an animal rescue-related call near a business on River Oaks Drive.

Courtesy: Horry County Fire Rescue

The two kittens were playing ‘hard to get’ in the engine compartment of a vehicle, according to the post.

Crews delicately removed the felines, who were noisy but unharmed and the employee of a nearby business offered to take the young cats, according to the post.

Horry County Fire rescue warned that even though it’s not cold right now, cats can still climb into your engine compartment for security and warmth.