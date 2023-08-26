HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — No injuries were reported after a house sustained heavy fire damage Saturday night in Galivants Ferry, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

The fire happened on the 2000 block of Golden Leaf Road, HCFR said. Crews were dispatched at 8:04 p.m.

A second alarm was sent out for additional resources and staffing.

The fire is under control and the cause is under investigation, HCFR said. City of Conway Fire Department assisted.

The American Red Cross is offering assistance to displaced residents.