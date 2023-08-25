HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Drivers are asked to avoid the area of Highway 378 at Brancroft Road near Conway because all lanes of Highway 378 are blocked due to a crash involving an overturned tractor-trailer pulling a mobile home.

Horry County Fire Rescue said they were dispatched at about 11:09 a.m. to the scene and one person is being taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries.

South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating the accident.