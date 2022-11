HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A vehicle crashed into a restaurant Saturday evening near Myrtle Beach, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

It happened at about 5:40 p.m. at The Waterway House Sports and Spirits located at 9814 North Kings Highway, HCFR said.

No injuries were reported.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating the crash.

No additional information was immediately available.

Count on News13 for updates.