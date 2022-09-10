HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County authorities are looking for a 63-year-old woman who has been missing since Friday afternoon.

Carrie Jackson, 63, was last seen at about 3 p.m. at her home on Stephanie Lane outside of Loris, Horry County police said Saturday in a Facebook post.

She is approximately 5-foot-3 and 145 pounds, with black/gray shoulder-length hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-248-1520.

