HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County Police Department is asking for help identifying an injured female dog and getting information about its owners.

The dog, which police said appeared to have been pierced in the chest with a carabiner, was found Sunday evening at the Highway 17 Bypass and Coventry Boulevard intersection near South Strand Medical Center. She is being cared for at the Horry County Animal Care Center.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 dispatch at 843-248-1520 or the crime tips hotline at 843-915-8477. Emails can also be sent to the crime tips inbox: crimetips@horrycounty.org.

This is an ongoing animal investigation. Count on News13 for updates.