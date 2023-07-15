HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police are investigating a burglary that happened overnight at the Bull and Bush Pub and Eatery in Myrtle Beach, according to the Horry County Police Department’s spokesperson Mikayla Moskov.
There is a large police presence at the restaurant and yellow caution tape is up.
According to a News13 reporter, the restaurant was open and people were there at about 2 a.m. Sunday morning.
This investigation is active and no further information was readily available.
* * *
Taylor Ford is a digital journalist for News13. She joined the News13 team in January 2023. Taylor is a Florence native and covers the Pee Dee out of News13’s Florence Bureau. Read more of Taylor’s work here.