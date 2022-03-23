HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police are searching for a missing teen with autism who is considered endangered.

Syncere Gonzalez, 16, was last seen around 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Sawgrass East neighborhood of Carolina Forest, according to police.

He is approximately 5’11” and 160 lbs., with curly brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing dark colored sweatpants, a t-shirt, black Nike tennis shoes and a Lion King backup. He is believed to have his ‘push scooter’ with him.

Anyone with information is asked to call HCPD at 843-248-1520.