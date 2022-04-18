HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Some Horry County police officers “channeled their very best herding skills” to corral some runaway horses at the start of a recent shift.

Officers from the South Precinct pitched in after the horses got loose near St. James High School, HCPD said in a Facebook post.

Photo: Horry County Police Department

Photo: Horry County Police Department

Photo: Horry County Police Department

Photo: Horry County Police Department

Photo: Horry County Police Department

Photo: Horry County Police Department

Photo: Horry County Police Department

With the help of a neighbor, the horses were safely returned home, HCPD said.