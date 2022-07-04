HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Text messages offering Horry County Police Department t-shirts for sale are fake, according to the department.

In a Facebook post, HCPD said it never solicits sales via text messages and that anyone who gets one of the texts should avoid clicking on any links included in the message. You should also block or report the sender as a scammer and delete the message.

HCPD said it has received numerous reports of people getting the texts, which are part of a nationwide scam that has recently targeted police and fire departments across South Carolina.

“The texts usually read “Dear (name), (police agency) shirt $10 OFF ready to order now” with a link,” HCPD said. “We did not send the texts, we are not selling shirts, and $10 off of a nonexistent shirt is a bad deal.”

“Thank you to the community members who recognized the scam and reached out to us,” HCPD said. “We appreciate the opportunity to confirm we did not send the texts and prevent others from clicking a malicious link.”