HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Critical injuries were reported Friday afternoon after a crash involving a tractor-trailer and a golf cart closed a road in Horry County, authorities said.

Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched at 1:47 p.m. to the area of Highway 19 and Adrian Highway. The road has been reopened.

  • News13 photo: Alec Daniels
  • News13 photo: Alec Daniels
  • News13 photo: Alec Daniels
  • Courtesy: Horry County Fire Rescue

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating. No additional details were immediately available.

