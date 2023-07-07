HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Critical injuries were reported Friday afternoon after a crash involving a tractor-trailer and a golf cart closed a road in Horry County, authorities said.

Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched at 1:47 p.m. to the area of Highway 19 and Adrian Highway. The road has been reopened.

News13 photo: Alec Daniels

News13 photo: Alec Daniels

News13 photo: Alec Daniels

Courtesy: Horry County Fire Rescue

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating. No additional details were immediately available.

Count on News13 for updates.