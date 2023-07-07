HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Critical injuries were reported Friday afternoon after a crash involving a tractor-trailer and a golf cart closed a road in Horry County, authorities said.
Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched at 1:47 p.m. to the area of Highway 19 and Adrian Highway. The road has been reopened.
The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating. No additional details were immediately available.
Taylor Ford is a digital journalist for News13. She joined the News13 team in January 2023. Taylor is a Florence native and covers the Pee Dee out of News13’s Florence Bureau. Read more of Taylor’s work here.