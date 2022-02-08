HCS requests at-home COVID-19 testing kits, updates quarantine guidelines

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County School announced Tuesday that they are updating their COVID-19 testing and quarantining protocols.

Starting Wednesday, students and staff who test negative for COVID-19 even after exposure, will not have to quarantine.

The district has also requested at-home testing kits, and will let parents know when the COVID-19 tests are received from SCDHEC and are available for pick-up by parents at each school site.

Test results from these kits will need to be submitted using the the SCDHEC attestation form.

The new guidelines include the following:

A student, regardless of their vaccination status, who is identified as a close contact of a COVID-19 positive individual may continue to attend school and avoid quarantine provided he/she has no symptoms and if they do all of the following:

Remains symptom-free.

Wears a mask through Day 10. If a student refuses to wear a mask, the individual cannot participate in the Test-to-Stay program and will be required to quarantine for 10 days.

Gets a COVID-19 test between Days 5 – 7 and provide the test results prior to Day 8.

If you have any questions, you may email them to COVID19info@horrycountyschools.net or contact your school nurse.

For more information visit the district’s website here.