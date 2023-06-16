HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The emotional, yearslong ‘Baby Boy Horry’ case finally came to a close Thursday when a judge sentenced the child’s mother, 35-year-old Jennifer Sahr, to four years in prison.

Horry County Coroner Robert Edge, who was a part of the investigation since the beginning, said he feels like a chapter in the 15-year-old case has finally closed.

”I personally feel like that probably her sentence was pretty fair,” Edge said. “I really haven’t read it that close, but what I’m hearing people say that, you know, she committed a crime, [so] she deserved some kind of repayment back to the society.”

Edge said the case is probably one of the most difficult of his 30-year career. He still remembers the first time he saw the lifeless child.

“We didn’t have a name for him, didn’t know who he was. so we named him ‘Baby Horry.”

Circuit Judge Paul Burch sentenced initially sentenced Sahr to four years in prison for voluntary manslaughter in the death of her baby boy, whose body was found wrapped up in a tote in the woods off Highway 544 outside Conway in December 2008.

During Thursday afternoon’s sentencing hearing, Burch also gave Sahr credit for the time she was on house arrest, which was about two-and-a-half years, reducing the time she will spend in prison to roughly a year and a half.

Sahr claimed she did not know she was pregnant and that the baby was stillborn. More than a decade passed before members of the U.S. Marshals task force arrested Sahr in March 2020 in North Myrtle Beach.

Sahr pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in an Alford plea in September. An Alford plea is when someone maintains their innocence but acknowledges evidence would likely lead to a conviction.

Starting in 2008, long before authorities linked Sahr to the crime, the coroner’s office and the community gathered each year for a memorial service at the boy’s Hillcrest Cemetery graveside near Coastal Carolina University.

“I always felt bad because he never had a chance at life,” Edge said. “And in doing these services, we were hoping that maybe somebody would remember something or see something.”

Edge said he is now at peace knowing that ‘Baby Boy Horry’ has finally received the justice he deserved. He said he was relieved when authorities found the baby’s parents but still wishes Sahr would have handled things differently.

“He just didn’t have the chance, and she and she could have made that difference,” Edge said. “If she’d only taken it somewhere and just left him where people would see him. From what doctors said, and what I think, [is] that if he had had a little bit of medical attention, or just not left there, he’d be with us.”

Meanwhile, Edge said that even though he has decided to end the annual memorial services he still urges people to never forget about the baby. He also said some community members are still planning to do memorial services.